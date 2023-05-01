Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund said on April 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.09 per share ($1.09 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.96 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.12%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.43%, the lowest has been 6.84%, and the highest has been 15.21%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.87 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 1.44 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 12.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NHS is 0.05%, a decrease of 14.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.91% to 2,748K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LPL Financial holds 319K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 287K shares, representing an increase of 10.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NHS by 6.35% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 260K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 206K shares, representing an increase of 20.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NHS by 28.72% over the last quarter.

Clough Capital Partners L P holds 252K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 434K shares, representing a decrease of 72.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NHS by 40.32% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 185K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 191K shares, representing a decrease of 3.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NHS by 11.95% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 180K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 189K shares, representing a decrease of 4.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NHS by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company investing in the high yield debt securities market. The Fund utilizes leverage through the issuance of privately placed notes and preferred stock.

