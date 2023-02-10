Neuberger Berman Group Increases Position in Fox Factory Holding (FOXF)

Fintel reports that Neuberger Berman Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.63MM shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF). This represents 6.22% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.45MM shares and 5.82% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.39% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.70% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fox Factory Holding is $125.46. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 4.70% from its latest reported closing price of $119.83.

The projected annual revenue for Fox Factory Holding is $1,700MM, an increase of 10.66%. The projected annual EPS is $5.93, an increase of 31.75%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 664 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fox Factory Holding. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 3.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOXF is 0.28%, an increase of 1.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.38% to 58,641K shares. The put/call ratio of FOXF is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,912K shares representing 9.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,011K shares, representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOXF by 0.63% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 2,753K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,828K shares, representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOXF by 6.29% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 1,634K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,645K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOXF by 9.26% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,591K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,656K shares, representing a decrease of 4.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOXF by 7.30% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,362K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,608K shares, representing a decrease of 18.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOXF by 4.35% over the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs and manufactures performance-defining ride dynamics products primarily for bicycles, on-road and off-road vehicles and trucks, side-by-side vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks. The Company is a direct supplier to leading powered vehicle OEMs. Additionally, the Company supplies top bicycle OEMs and their contract manufacturers, and provides aftermarket products to retailers and distributors.

