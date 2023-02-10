Neuberger Berman Group Increases Position in Forward Air (FWRD)

Fintel reports that Neuberger Berman Group has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.38MM shares of Forward Air Corporation (FWRD). This represents 5.17% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2019 they reported 1.29MM shares and 4.42% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.63% and an increase in total ownership of 0.75% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.10% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Forward Air is $125.29. The forecasts range from a low of $107.06 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 28.10% from its latest reported closing price of $97.81.

The projected annual revenue for Forward Air is $2,036MM, an increase of 3.17%. The projected annual EPS is $7.20, an increase of 0.44%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 566 funds or institutions reporting positions in Forward Air. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FWRD is 0.23%, an increase of 6.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.00% to 33,491K shares. The put/call ratio of FWRD is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,963K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,875K shares, representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FWRD by 4.29% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 1,380K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,361K shares, representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FWRD by 6.74% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 1,214K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,266K shares, representing a decrease of 4.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FWRD by 1.79% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,109K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,108K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FWRD by 13.94% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 924K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 881K shares, representing an increase of 4.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FWRD by 17.28% over the last quarter.

Forward Air Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Forward Air Corporation is a leading asset-light freight and logistics company. It provides LTL, final mile, truckload, intermodal drayage and pool distribution services across the United States and in Canada. Headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee, Forward operates approximately 200 facilities across the country and employs more than 5,200 people nationwide. It is more than a transportation company. As a single resource for your shipping needs, Forward is your supply chain partner.

