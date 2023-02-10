Neuberger Berman Group Increases Position in EMCORE (EMKR)

Fintel reports that Neuberger Berman Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.24MM shares of EMCORE Corporation (EMKR). This represents 5.96% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.97MM shares and 5.29% of the company, an increase in shares of 13.58% and an increase in total ownership of 0.67% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 169.43% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for EMCORE is $3.57. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 169.43% from its latest reported closing price of $1.32.

The projected annual revenue for EMCORE is $138MM, an increase of 29.18%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 150 funds or institutions reporting positions in EMCORE. This is a decrease of 94 owner(s) or 38.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EMKR is 0.03%, a decrease of 27.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.49% to 24,087K shares. The put/call ratio of EMKR is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

AWM Investment holds 2,781K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,433K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,015K shares, representing an increase of 29.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMKR by 8.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,425K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 960K shares, representing an increase of 32.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMKR by 15.80% over the last quarter.

FIVG - Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF holds 1,271K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,367K shares, representing a decrease of 7.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMKR by 40.17% over the last quarter.

Penserra Capital Management holds 1,271K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,362K shares, representing a decrease of 7.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMKR by 47.12% over the last quarter.

Emcore Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets. Its best-in-class components and systems support a broad array of applications including navigation and inertial sensing, defense optoelectronics, broadband transport, 5G wireless infrastructure, optical sensing, and cloud data centers. EMCORE Corporation leverages industry-leading Quartz MEMS, Lithium Niobate, and Indium Phosphide chip-level technology to deliver state-of-the-art component and system-level products across our end-market applications. EMCORE has vertically-integrated manufacturing capability at its wafer fabrication facility in Alhambra, CA, and Quartz MEMS manufacturing facility in Concord, CA. Its manufacturing facilities maintain ISO 9001 quality management certification, and we are AS9100 aerospace quality certified at our facility in Concord.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.