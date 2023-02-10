Neuberger Berman Group Increases Position in Conduent (CNDT)

Fintel reports that Neuberger Berman Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.95MM shares of Conduent Inc (CNDT). This represents 6.46% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 13.36MM shares and 6.28% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.39% and an increase in total ownership of 0.18% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.07% Downside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Conduent is $3.82. The forecasts range from a low of $3.79 to a high of $3.94. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.07% from its latest reported closing price of $4.40.

The projected annual revenue for Conduent is $3,912MM, a decrease of 0.20%. The projected annual EPS is $0.28, a decrease of 40.04%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 449 funds or institutions reporting positions in Conduent. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNDT is 0.09%, a decrease of 17.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.88% to 192,062K shares. The put/call ratio of CNDT is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Icahn Carl C holds 38,149K shares representing 17.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 6,864K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,391K shares, representing an increase of 6.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNDT by 26.03% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,527K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,783K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,781K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNDT by 19.38% over the last quarter.

NINAX - Neuberger Berman Intrinsic Value Fund holds 4,733K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,505K shares, representing an increase of 4.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNDT by 0.10% over the last quarter.

Conduent Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments - creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through process, technology and its diverse and dedicated associates, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enable revenue growth. It's why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

