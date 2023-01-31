Neuberger Berman Group Increases Position in Cognyte Software (CGNT)

Fintel reports that Neuberger Berman Group has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.50MM shares of Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT). This represents 6.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated August 8, 2022 they reported 3.77MM shares and 5.59% of the company, an increase in shares of 19.36% and an increase in total ownership of 1.01% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.31% Upside

As of January 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cognyte Software is $5.36. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 46.31% from its latest reported closing price of $3.66.

The projected annual revenue for Cognyte Software is $338MM, a decrease of 7.16%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.14.

Fund Sentiment

There are 193 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cognyte Software. This is a decrease of 42 owner(s) or 17.87%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CGNT is 0.1380%, a decrease of 17.2223%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.90% to 66,398K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Global Alpha Capital Management holds 6,518,026 shares representing 9.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,134,766 shares, representing an increase of 5.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGNT by 6.44% over the last quarter.

Edenbrook Capital holds 5,856,470 shares representing 8.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,658,607 shares, representing an increase of 37.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGNT by 19.23% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 4,498,553 shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,338,884 shares, representing an increase of 3.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGNT by 20.52% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 3,960,232 shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,231,696 shares, representing a decrease of 6.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGNT by 0.70% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 3,085,206 shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,139,868 shares, representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGNT by 0.38% over the last quarter.

Cognyte Software Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cognyte (formerly a Verint company) is a global leader in security analytics software that empowers governments and enterprises with Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World™. Its open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets at scale to help security organizations find the needles in the haystacks. Over 1,000 government and enterprise customers in more than 100 countries rely on Cognyte’s solutions to accelerate security investigations and connect the dots to successfully identify, neutralize, and prevent threats to national security, business continuity, and cyber security.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

