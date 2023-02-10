Neuberger Berman Group Increases Position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW)

Fintel reports that Neuberger Berman Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.11MM shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW). This represents 6.89% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 5.82MM shares and 6.75% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.92% and an increase in total ownership of 0.14% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.49% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is $9.38. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 45.49% from its latest reported closing price of $6.45.

The projected annual revenue for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is $990MM, an increase of 18.94%. The projected annual EPS is $0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 242 funds or institutions reporting positions in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 8.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BW is 0.31%, an increase of 83.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 38.67% to 112,371K shares. The put/call ratio of BW is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

B. Riley Financial holds 27,289K shares representing 30.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,787K shares, representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BW by 24.62% over the last quarter.

B. Riley Fbr holds 27,289K shares representing 30.79% ownership of the company.

FCVSX - Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund holds 4,012K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,895K shares, representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BW by 38.62% over the last quarter.

FWATX - Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund holds 2,719K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,407K shares, representing an increase of 11.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BW by 21.67% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 2,698K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,646K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BW by 3.80% over the last quarter.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Background Information

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is a leader in energy and environmental products and services for power and industrial markets worldwide.

