Neuberger Berman Group Cuts Stake in Community Bank System (CBU)

Fintel reports that Neuberger Berman Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.51MM shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU). This represents 4.67% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 2.73MM shares and 5.07% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.13% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.43% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Community Bank System is $63.44. The forecasts range from a low of $57.57 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 4.43% from its latest reported closing price of $60.75.

The projected annual revenue for Community Bank System is $738MM, an increase of 11.12%. The projected annual EPS is $3.83, an increase of 10.16%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 516 funds or institutions reporting positions in Community Bank System. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBU is 0.16%, a decrease of 1.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.68% to 46,214K shares. The put/call ratio of CBU is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,680K shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,642K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBU by 2.64% over the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR Dividend ETF holds 2,555K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,607K shares, representing a decrease of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBU by 5.01% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 1,634K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,645K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBU by 4.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,588K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,592K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBU by 1.30% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,364K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,360K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBU by 0.69% over the last quarter.

Community Bank System Declares $0.44 Dividend

On November 16, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share ($1.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 14, 2022 received the payment on January 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.44 per share.

At the current share price of $60.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.90%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.51%, the lowest has been 2.06%, and the highest has been 3.39%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.24 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.60 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Community Bank System Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Community Bank System, Inc. operates more than 230 customer facilities across Upstate New York, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts through its banking subsidiary, Community Bank, N.A. With assets of over $13.8 billion, the DeWitt, N.Y. headquartered company is among the country's 125 largest banking institutions. In addition to a full range of retail, business, and municipal banking services, the Company offers comprehensive financial planning, insurance and wealth management services through its Community Bank Wealth Management Group and OneGroup NY, Inc. operating units. The Company's Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc. subsidiary is a leading provider of employee benefits administration, trust services, collective investment fund administration and actuarial consulting services to customers on a national scale.

