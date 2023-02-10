Neuberger Berman Group Cuts Stake in Bank of Hawaii (BOH)

Fintel reports that Neuberger Berman Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.44MM shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH). This represents 6.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 2.60MM shares and 6.47% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.22% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.37% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.14% Downside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bank of Hawaii is $74.97. The forecasts range from a low of $66.66 to a high of $87.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.14% from its latest reported closing price of $76.61.

The projected annual revenue for Bank of Hawaii is $763MM, an increase of 8.03%. The projected annual EPS is $5.75, an increase of 4.44%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 608 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of Hawaii. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOH is 0.16%, an increase of 6.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.41% to 37,571K shares. The put/call ratio of BOH is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,658K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,711K shares, representing a decrease of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOH by 5.41% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,318K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,145K shares, representing an increase of 7.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOH by 34.92% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 1,598K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,608K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOH by 0.75% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 1,230K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,206K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,195K shares, representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOH by 7.68% over the last quarter.

Bank of Hawaii Declares $0.70 Dividend

On January 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share ($2.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2023 will receive the payment on March 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.70 per share.

At the current share price of $76.61 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.65%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.40%, the lowest has been 2.38%, and the highest has been 5.66%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.59 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.44 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.49. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Bank of Hawaii Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is an independent regional financial services company serving businesses, consumers, and governments in Hawaii and the West Pacific. The Company's principal subsidiary, Bank of Hawaii, was founded in 1897.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.