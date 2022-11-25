Neuberger Berman gets Chinese regulatory approval to conduct mutual fund business

BEIJING, Nov 25 (Reuters) - U.S. asset manager Neuberger Berman's Chinese unit said on Friday it has been granted a license by the Chinese securities regulator to conduct mutual fund business.

It officially becomes the second wholly foreign-owned fund management company allowed to conduct mutual fund business in the country, the company said on its official WeChat account.

BlackRock BLK.N already operates a fully owned mutual fund business in China.

In September, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) approved Neuberger Berman to set up a wholly owned mutual fund unit in Shanghai.

(Reporting by Sam Shen, Ella Cao and Twinnie Siu, Editing by Louise Heavens)

