Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund (NML) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund said on May 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.70 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.09%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 13.81%, the lowest has been 7.53%, and the highest has been 51.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 6.66 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.41 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NML is 0.15%, an increase of 113.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.91% to 33,146K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

City Of London Investment Management holds 8,041K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,211K shares, representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NML by 7.80% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 5,513K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,607K shares, representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NML by 36.80% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 2,656K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,877K shares, representing a decrease of 8.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NML by 7.70% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 1,320K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,302K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NML by 1.25% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,201K shares.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NML or the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that invests primarily in master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other energy companies. The Fund seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions. The Fund utilizes leverage through a secured margin facility.

