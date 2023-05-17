Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund (NBW) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund said on May 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.30 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.84%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.07%, the lowest has been 2.76%, and the highest has been 5.39%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.48 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 2.57 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.43%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 6.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBW is 0.22%, an increase of 15.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.14% to 1,512K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 322K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing an increase of 71.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBW by 388.93% over the last quarter.

Melfa Wealth Management holds 168K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBW by 94,033.09% over the last quarter.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management holds 141K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 150K shares, representing a decrease of 6.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBW by 8.16% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 108K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 117K shares, representing a decrease of 8.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBW by 29.41% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 105K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBW by 29.28% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fund’s investment objective is to provide common stockholders a high level of current income exempt from Federal income tax and California state personal tax. NBW is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that invests primarily in municipal securities. The fund utilizes leverage through the issuance of preferred stock.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.