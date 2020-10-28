Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc (NBW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2020

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc (NBW) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.045 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NBW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 31st quarter that NBW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13, the dividend yield is 4.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NBW was $13, representing a -12.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.81 and a 26.47% increase over the 52 week low of $10.28.

