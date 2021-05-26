Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc (NBW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc (NBW) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.045 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NBW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 38th quarter that NBW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.42, the dividend yield is 3.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NBW was $14.42, representing a -4.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.07 and a 16.38% increase over the 52 week low of $12.39.

