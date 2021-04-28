Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc (NBW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 29, 2021

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc (NBW) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.045 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NBW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 37th quarter that NBW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.86, the dividend yield is 3.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NBW was $13.86, representing a -8% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.07 and a 17.46% increase over the 52 week low of $11.80.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NBW Dividend History page.

