Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc (NBW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc (NBW) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.045 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NBW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 44th quarter that NBW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.85, the dividend yield is 3.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NBW was $13.85, representing a -8.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.07 and a 5.48% increase over the 52 week low of $13.13.

NBW is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) and Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the nbw Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.