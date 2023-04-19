Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund (NBW) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund said on April 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.30 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 27, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.88 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.80%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.10%, the lowest has been 2.76%, and the highest has been 5.39%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.44 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 2.92 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.43%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBW is 0.12%, a decrease of 10.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.02% to 1,393K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Matisse Capital holds 72K shares. No change in the last quarter.

First Foundation Advisors holds 17K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 9.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBW by 6.10% over the last quarter.

RYMSX - Guggenheim Multi-Hedge Strategies Fund Class P holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBW by 11.05% over the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund holds 19K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares, representing a decrease of 318.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBW by 76.15% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 92K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing an increase of 58.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBW by 210.99% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fund’s investment objective is to provide common stockholders a high level of current income exempt from Federal income tax and California state personal tax. NBW is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that invests primarily in municipal securities. The fund utilizes leverage through the issuance of preferred stock.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.