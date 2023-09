(RTTNews) - NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NBSE) shares are progressing more than 7 percent on Wednesday morning trade after Symetryx Corp announced acquisition of 20 percent of Neubase shares. Symetryx is the largest shareholder of NeuBase.

Currently, NeuBase shares are at $1.23, up 7.74 percent from the previous close of $1.15 on a volume of 10,368,540.

