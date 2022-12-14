NEU Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of NewMarket Corp (Symbol: NEU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $311.88, changing hands as low as $308.18 per share. NewMarket Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NEU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NEU's low point in its 52 week range is $280.28 per share, with $360.7736 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $310.15.

