NEU Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of NewMarket Corp (Symbol: NEU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $387.42, changing hands as high as $388.72 per share. NewMarket Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NEU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NEU's low point in its 52 week range is $304.65 per share, with $491.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $386.98.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.