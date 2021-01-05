Network International hires Mastercard executive as new CEO

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Payments processor Network International NETW.L said on Tuesday Mastercard Inc MA.N executive Nandan Mer would succeed industry veteran Simon Haslam as the UK-listed company's new chief executive officer.

Network International, whose stock price roughly halved in value last year amid reports of short-selling, said Haslam would retire and step down from the role by the end of January.

