Network International gets $2.56 bln takeover proposal

April 17, 2023 — 02:15 am EDT

Written by Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

April 17 (Reuters) - Payments provider Network International NETW.L said on Monday it received a takeover proposal from a consortium of CVC Capital and Francisco Partners that valued the London-listed company at about 2.06 billion pounds ($2.56 billion).

The proposal, which Network International said might be recommended by the board, is for 387 pence per share. ($1 = 0.8053 pounds)

