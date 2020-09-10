Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NTIP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 11, 2020

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NTIP) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 11, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NTIP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that NTIP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of NTIP was $2.16, representing a -20% decrease from the 52 week high of $2.70 and a 20% increase over the 52 week low of $1.80.

NTIP is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Dolby Laboratories (DLB) and Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS). NTIP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.13.

