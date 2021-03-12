Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NTIP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 15, 2021

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NTIP) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NTIP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that NTIP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of NTIP was $3.32, representing a -17% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.00 and a 84.44% increase over the 52 week low of $1.80.

NTIP is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Dolby Laboratories (DLB) and Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS). NTIP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.04.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NTIP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.