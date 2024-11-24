Netwealth Group Ltd.: Shareholder Voting Power Shift

Netwealth Group Ltd. (AU:NWL) has released an update.

Matthew Heine, a major shareholder in Netwealth Group Ltd., has reduced his voting power from 48.20% to 47.65% as of November 21, 2024. This change indicates a slight shift in his substantial holding in the company. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it could influence the company’s stock dynamics.

