Netwealth Group Ltd. Manages Shareholdings with Zero Economic Exposure

November 03, 2024 — 10:32 pm EST

Netwealth Group Ltd. (AU:NWL) has released an update.

Netwealth Group Ltd. disclosed that as of October 31, 2024, it and its controlled entities have control over 1,440,517 voting shares, equating to 0.59% of the company’s total voting shares. Despite this, their net economic exposure to these shares is zero, reflecting no financial gain or loss from changes in share value. This disclosure highlights the company’s strategic position in managing its shareholdings and financial exposure.

