Netwealth Group Ltd. Achieves Strong Financial Growth in FY24

November 19, 2024 — 05:58 pm EST

Netwealth Group Ltd. (AU:NWL) has released an update.

Netwealth Group Ltd. has reported a robust financial performance for FY24, marked by a 25.2% increase in total Funds Under Administration to $88 billion and a 24.1% rise in net profit after tax to $83.4 million. The company also achieved a significant increase in return on equity to 62.3% and demonstrated strong cash conversion, reflecting its adept management and strategic growth initiatives. These results underscore Netwealth’s ability to navigate market dynamics effectively while maintaining strong governance and sustainability objectives.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

