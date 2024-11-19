Netwealth Group Ltd. Achieves Strong Financial Growth in FY24

Netwealth Group Ltd. (AU:NWL) has released an update.

Netwealth Group Ltd. has reported a robust financial performance for FY24, marked by a 25.2% increase in total Funds Under Administration to $88 billion and a 24.1% rise in net profit after tax to $83.4 million. The company also achieved a significant increase in return on equity to 62.3% and demonstrated strong cash conversion, reflecting its adept management and strategic growth initiatives. These results underscore Netwealth’s ability to navigate market dynamics effectively while maintaining strong governance and sustainability objectives.

