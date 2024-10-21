News & Insights

Netwealth Group Expands ASX Quotation with New Shares

Netwealth Group Ltd. (AU:NWL) has released an update.

Netwealth Group Ltd. has announced the issuance of 460,551 new fully paid ordinary shares to be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) starting October 23, 2024. This move is part of the company’s strategy to utilize options and convertible securities to bolster its market presence. Investors may find this an interesting opportunity as the company expands its share issuance on the ASX.

