Netwealth Group Director Alters Shareholdings Significantly

Netwealth Group Ltd. (AU:NWL) has released an update.
Netwealth Group Ltd. has reported a change in the indirect interest of Director Michael Max Heine, involving the disposal of over a million ordinary shares valued at approximately $32 million. After this on-market trade, Heine’s indirect interest now amounts to 100 million ordinary shares held by Heine Brothers Pty Ltd. This move indicates a significant financial transaction within the company, potentially impacting stockholder perceptions.
