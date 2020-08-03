NetWalker Ransomware Gang Is Storing $7M in Bitcoin in SegWit Cold Storage
NetWalker ransomware, which last week triggered cybersecurity flash warnings from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), has extorted $25 million in bitcoin from its victims during the months of the pandemic, according to a report by McAfee and CipherTrace.
- NetWalker is a âransomware-as-a-serviceâ that gains its access through COVID-19 phishing emails, encrypts infected systems and steals internal documents. Ransomware operators then threaten to publish victimsâ documents if they fail to pay up.
- Victims, most of whom are large organizations like companies and governments, appear to been obliging the hackers throughout the pandemic. McAfee and CipherTrace traced 2,795 bitcoin ($25 million) to NetWalker wallet addresses from March 1 through July 27.
- NetWalkerâs developers refined their handling of bitcoin payments months before the pandemic began by swapping in SegWit addresses in place of legacy wallets, the report said.Â
- âThis transition into SegWit could indicate that they are utilizing a new hardware wallet to store their BTC or just an indication of a desire for cheaper transactions,â said Pamela Clegg, director of financial investigations at CipherTrace.
- Clegg told CoinDesk that âlarge amounts of bitcoinâ â up to 640 â appear to be sitting in cold storage. She said that smaller amounts have been deposited at Russian crypto exchange CointoCard.org.
- The cybersecurity report follows last weekâs warning from the FBI that NetWalker has been successfully exploiting COVID-19 in recent months. The FBI warns targeted institutions against paying hackersâ bitcoin ransom payments.
Related Stories
- Ripple Snaps XRP Sales Slump With $33M of the Crypto Sold in Q2
- Travala.com Adds Agoda Hotels, Posts Record July Revenue as Crypto Payments Soar
- Matic Pledges $5M in Tokens to Entice DeFi Projects Into Building on Its Network
- Travel Management Firm CWT Pays Out $4.5M in Bitcoin After Ransomware Attack
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.