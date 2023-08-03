Netstreit (NTST) Price Target Decreased by 5.46% to 21.52

The average one-year price target for Netstreit (NYSE:NTST) has been revised to 21.52 / share. This is an decrease of 5.46% from the prior estimate of 22.76 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.20 to a high of 24.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.30% from the latest reported closing price of 17.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 388 funds or institutions reporting positions in Netstreit. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTST is 0.22%, a decrease of 0.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.80% to 84,164K shares. The put/call ratio of NTST is 1.91, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 3,565K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,561K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTST by 5.20% over the last quarter.

Deprince Race & Zollo holds 2,736K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,790K shares, representing an increase of 34.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTST by 54.07% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 2,690K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,645K shares, representing a decrease of 221.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTST by 69.63% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,579K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,634K shares, representing a decrease of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTST by 7.05% over the last quarter.

Heitman Real Estate Securities holds 2,515K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,315K shares, representing an increase of 7.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTST by 2.51% over the last quarter.

Netstreit Background Information

NETSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT aims to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

