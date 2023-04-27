Netstreit (NTST) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Netstreit said on April 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $17.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.62%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.93%, the lowest has been 3.05%, and the highest has been 4.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.45 (n=126).

The current dividend yield is 1.53 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 6.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 384 funds or institutions reporting positions in Netstreit. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTST is 0.22%, a decrease of 13.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.88% to 82,062K shares. The put/call ratio of NTST is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.14% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Netstreit is 22.90. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 32.14% from its latest reported closing price of 17.33.

The projected annual revenue for Netstreit is 110MM, an increase of 5.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.14.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 8,645K shares representing 14.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,531K shares, representing a decrease of 10.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTST by 7.92% over the last quarter.

CSEIX - Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund holds 4,871K shares representing 8.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,821K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTST by 0.78% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 3,561K shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,598K shares, representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTST by 3.49% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,634K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,487K shares, representing an increase of 5.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTST by 1.31% over the last quarter.

Heitman Real Estate Securities holds 2,315K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,267K shares, representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTST by 3.34% over the last quarter.

Netstreit Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NETSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT aims to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

