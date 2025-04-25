Netstreit Earnings Preview

Netstreit (NYSE:NTST) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-04-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Netstreit will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31.

Netstreit bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 3.94% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Netstreit's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.31 0.32 0.31 0.30 EPS Actual 0.32 0.32 0.32 0.31 Price Change % 4.0% 5.0% 1.0% -2.0%

Performance of Netstreit Shares

Shares of Netstreit were trading at $15.6 as of April 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.91%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Netstreit

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Netstreit.

The consensus rating for Netstreit is Outperform, based on 2 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $17.5, there's a potential 12.18% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Getty Realty, Whitestone REIT and InvenTrust Properties, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Getty Realty, with an average 1-year price target of $32.0, suggesting a potential 105.13% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Whitestone REIT, with an average 1-year price target of $16.0, suggesting a potential 2.56% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for InvenTrust Properties, with an average 1-year price target of $32.0, suggesting a potential 105.13% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Getty Realty, Whitestone REIT and InvenTrust Properties, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Netstreit Outperform 16.71% $36.15M -0.40% Getty Realty Neutral -1.29% $49.77M 1.54% Whitestone REIT Buy 9.34% $28.71M 4.04% InvenTrust Properties Outperform 10.06% $49.65M 0.56%

Key Takeaway:

Netstreit ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, Netstreit's performance is strong in terms of revenue and profit growth, but it lags behind in generating returns on equity compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Netstreit

Netstreit Corp is an internally managed real estate investment trust. The company acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant, retail commercial real estate subject to long-term net leases with high-credit quality tenants across the United States. It focuses on tenants in industries where a physical location is critical to the generation of sales and profits, with a focus on necessity goods and essential services in the retail sector, including home improvement, auto parts, drug stores and pharmacies, general retail, grocers, convenience stores, discount stores, and quick-service restaurants. Majorily operates in U.S. States and Other counties, and derives maximum of revenue from USA.

Financial Insights: Netstreit

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Netstreit's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 16.71%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Netstreit's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -13.26%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Netstreit's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.4%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Netstreit's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.24%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Netstreit's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.67, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Netstreit visit their earnings calendar on our site.

