NetSTREIT Corp. (NTST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

NetSTREIT Corp. (NTST) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NTST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that NTST has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.81, the dividend yield is 3.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NTST was $21.81, representing a -19% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.93 and a 31.15% increase over the 52 week low of $16.63.

NTST is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). NTST's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.17. Zacks Investment Research reports NTST's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 21.26%, compared to an industry average of 2.6%.

