NetSTREIT Corp. (NTST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

NetSTREIT Corp. (NTST) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NTST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NTST has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.63, the dividend yield is 3.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NTST was $22.63, representing a -1.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.89 and a 36.08% increase over the 52 week low of $16.63.

NTST is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). Zacks Investment Research reports NTST's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 36.71%, compared to an industry average of 3.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NTST Dividend History page.

