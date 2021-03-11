NetSTREIT Corp. (NTST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

NetSTREIT Corp. (NTST) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NTST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of NTST was $17.74, representing a -10.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.82 and a 6.67% increase over the 52 week low of $16.63.

NTST is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). Zacks Investment Research reports NTST's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 39.13%, compared to an industry average of 5.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NTST Dividend History page.

