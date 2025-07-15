NETSOL Technologies Signs Strategic Cooperation Agreement at SCO Summit to Enhance Digital Financial Services in Automotive Sector

NETSOL Technologies signed a strategic cooperation agreement at the SCO Summit to enhance financial services for the automotive industry.

NETSOL Technologies, Inc., a leader in AI-powered solutions for the automotive industry, recently signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Tianjin Binhai Smart Group and the Dongjiang Free Trade Port Zone Government during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China. The partnership aims to develop integrated financial services for the automotive sector and cross-border data services. Represented by Ms. Amanda Li Linjie, President of NETSOL Technologies China, this collaboration reflects the company's commitment to fostering digital finance and innovation in the region. The summit highlighted the importance of the digital economy, with notable attendance from Chinese political and business leaders, and underscored NETSOL's role in bridging technology and finance across Eurasia.

NETSOL Technologies signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Tianjin Binhai Smart Group Co., Ltd. and the Dongjiang Free Trade Port Zone Government, highlighting its commitment to expanding in the Chinese market.

The partnership focuses on integrated financial services for the automotive industry and cross-border data services, which could enhance NETSOL's service offerings and market reach.

Participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit reinforces NETSOL's position as a key player in digital finance and cross-border digital innovation, aligning with influential political and business leaders.

The agreement is expected to foster deeper integration between finance, technology, and the automotive industry, setting new standards for regional cooperation and emphasizing NETSOL’s role as a global enabler of digital finance.

Participation in the SCO Summit may raise concerns about the company's alignment with geopolitical entities that some investors may view negatively.

The announcement of a strategic cooperation agreement could imply the company is heavily investing resources in partnerships that may not yield immediate returns, increasing financial risk.

Vagueness around the specifics of the "strategic initiatives" may lead to questions about the company's clarity of vision and the potential efficacy of the partnerships.

What was the main outcome of NETSOL's participation in the SCO Summit?

NETSOL signed a strategic cooperation agreement focusing on integrated financial services and cross-border data services in the automotive industry.

Who represented NETSOL Technologies at the SCO Summit?

Ms. Amanda Li Linjie, President of NETSOL Technologies China, represented the company at the SCO Summit.

What industries does NETSOL Technologies primarily serve?

NETSOL serves the asset finance and leasing industry, particularly automotive and equipment OEMs and financial institutions.

How does NETSOL aim to support Chinese businesses?

NETSOL aims to empower Chinese businesses by fostering deeper integration between finance, technology, and industry throughout the SCO regions.

What themes were explored at the SCO Summit and Digital Economy Forum?

The forum explored topics such as digital innovation, infrastructure, governance, and the importance of the digital economy.

ENCINO, Calif., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a leader in AI-powered solutions and services enabling OEMs, dealerships and financial institutions to sell, finance and lease assets, participated at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China this past week on July 11, 2025, where it signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Tianjin Binhai Smart Group Co., Ltd. and the Dongjiang Free Trade Port Zone Government.





The partnership will focus on two strategic initiatives: integrated financial services for the automotive industry and cross-border data services. The signing took place during the forum’s main session, with Ms. Amanda Li Linjie, President of NETSOL Technologies China, representing the company. As a leader in the Chinese automotive space, NETSOL’s participation in the forum underscored its reputation as a key player in cross-border digital innovation.





The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is a political, economic and security alliance founded in 2001 to promote mutual cooperation and economic integration across Eurasia. The SCO Summit and Digital Economy Forum brought together political and business leaders alongside technology experts to explore topics such as digital innovation, infrastructure and governance.





Chinese Vice Premier and Politburo Standing Committee Member Ding Xuexiang attended the summit and delivered a keynote address emphasizing the importance of the digital economy, artificial intelligence and emerging digital technologies.





“This collaboration is a testament to the vision behind NETSOL – to bridge markets, cultures and economies through technology,” said Najeeb Ghauri, Founder and CEO of NETSOL Technologies Inc. “Our strategic presence at the SCO Forum affirmed our role as a global enabler of digital finance, especially as we deepen partnerships aligned with the principles of the Shanghai Spirit.”





“It also reflects NETSOL’s broader mission to empower Chinese businesses in their global financial journeys, fostering deeper integration between finance, technology and the industry throughout the SCO and Belt and Road regions,” he added.





“This signing marked a major milestone. By uniting our tech capabilities with China’s industrial strengths, we’re not only supporting our clients' growth – we're setting new standards for regional cooperation,” said Amanda Li Linjie, President of NETSOL China. “The SCO Forum is a catalyst for progress and NETSOL is proud to play a key role in shaping the digital future of the region.”







