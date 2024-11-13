NETSOL Technologies Reports Growth Amid Strategic Expansions

Netsol ( (NTWK) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Netsol presented to its investors.

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. is a global provider of IT and enterprise software solutions, primarily serving the global leasing and finance industry with a suite of applications backed by 40 years of domain expertise. The company reported a 3% increase in total net revenues for the fiscal first quarter of 2025, driven by a significant 26% rise in subscription and support revenues, and achieved a net income of $71,000, building on its previous fiscal year’s profitability.

The company’s fiscal first quarter of 2025 saw total net revenues rise to $14.6 million, with a 45% gross margin. Subscription and support revenues grew to $8.2 million, now making up 56% of total sales. Despite a lack of meaningful license fees, NETSOL signed significant deals, including a $30 million expansion agreement with a Chinese automaker and a $16 million contract with a major U.S. automaker.

The financial highlights include a notable increase in cash and cash equivalents to $24.5 million, reflecting improved liquidity. However, operating expenses rose to $7.3 million, leading to a loss from operations. The company continues to strategically invest in geographical expansion and product innovation, particularly emphasizing AI and digital retail platforms.

Looking ahead, NETSOL’s management is optimistic about achieving double-digit revenue growth for the fiscal year 2025, supported by its strengthened recurring revenue base and strategic business development initiatives across both established and new markets.

