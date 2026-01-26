NETSOL Technologies Names Sardar Abubakr As CFO As Roger Almond Transitions To CAO

(RTTNews) - NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (NTWK), a software solutions provider, Monday announced that it has appointed Sardar Abubakr as its Chief financial Officer, effective January 20. Abubakr is succeeding Roger Almond who will be transitioning to the role of Chief Accounting Officer.

He has more than two decades of international leadership experience and was most recently the Vice President of New Business Ventures and M&A at Jazz, a subsidiary of VEON Group.

In pre-market activity, NTWK shares were trading at $3.05, down 1.61% on the Nasdaq.

