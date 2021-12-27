NetSol Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NTWK) Stock Has Shown A Decent Performance: Have Financials A Role To Play?

NetSol Technologies' (NASDAQ:NTWK) stock up by 4.3% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to NetSol Technologies' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for NetSol Technologies is:

2.9% = US$1.7m ÷ US$59m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.03 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of NetSol Technologies' Earnings Growth And 2.9% ROE

It is quite clear that NetSol Technologies' ROE is rather low. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 11%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. NetSol Technologies was still able to see a decent net income growth of 19% over the past five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing NetSol Technologies' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 19% in the same period.

NasdaqCM:NTWK Past Earnings Growth December 27th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if NetSol Technologies is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is NetSol Technologies Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

NetSol Technologies doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that all of its profits are being reinvested in the business, which explains the fair bit of earnings growth the company has seen.

Summary

Overall, we feel that NetSol Technologies certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for NetSol Technologies by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

