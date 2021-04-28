NetSol Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NTWK) 37% Share Price Surge Not Quite Adding Up

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 37% after a shaky period beforehand. The annual gain comes to 140% following the latest surge, making investors sit up and take notice.

Following the firm bounce in price, NetSol Technologies' price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 23.9x might make it look like a sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 21x and even P/E's below 12x are quite common. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

For instance, NetSol Technologies' receding earnings in recent times would have to be some food for thought. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think the company will still do enough to outperform the broader market in the near future. If not, then existing shareholders may be quite nervous about the viability of the share price.

NasdaqCM:NTWK Price Based on Past Earnings April 28th 2021

Although there are no analyst estimates available for NetSol Technologies, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

NetSol Technologies' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver solid growth, and importantly, perform better than the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 25%. This has erased any of its gains during the last three years, with practically no change in EPS being achieved in total. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 19% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is weaker based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

In light of this, it's alarming that NetSol Technologies' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with recent growth rates.

The Key Takeaway

NetSol Technologies shares have received a push in the right direction, but its P/E is elevated too. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that NetSol Technologies currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is lower than the wider market forecast. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as this earnings performance isn't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for NetSol Technologies that you need to take into consideration.

You might be able to find a better investment than NetSol Technologies. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

