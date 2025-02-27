NETSOL Technologies, Inc. Signs Strategic Agreement with Sindbad Management SPC for Transcend Finance Deployment in Oman

NETSOL Technologies partners with Sindbad Management SPC to implement Transcend Finance for enhanced asset financing operations in Oman.

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. has entered into an agreement with Sindbad Management SPC, a prominent company in Muscat, Oman, focused on large asset financing and leasing, including marine vessels and aircraft. This contract involves implementing NETSOL's Transcend Finance platform, which covers Point-of-Sale, Credit Underwriting, and Contract Management to optimize their operations. The pricing model chosen by Sindbad is scalable, allowing it to adjust as their business grows and extends into multiple countries. NETSOL's CEO, Najeeb Ghauri, expressed excitement about the agreement, highlighting the demand for technology in asset finance and leasing, and emphasizing the potential for improved efficiency and customer service for Sindbad. He also noted that the successful deployment could serve as a blueprint for future partnerships in the Middle East, as NETSOL aims to enhance its presence in the region.

NETSOL Technologies has signed a significant contract with Sindbad Management SPC, enhancing its presence in the growing Middle Eastern market for asset finance and leasing.

The deployment of NETSOL's Transcend Finance platform will improve operational efficiency and scalability for Sindbad Management, indicating strong demand for NETSOL's innovative technology.

The scalable pricing model allows for flexible cost efficiencies as the customer's operations expand, showcasing NETSOL's adaptable solutions for clients with diverse needs.

This successful implementation is expected to serve as a model for future collaborations in the Middle East, reinforcing NETSOL's commitment to growth in this strategically important region.

The press release contains a disclaimer about forward-looking statements, indicating that there are inherent risks and uncertainties associated with the future performance of the company, which could negatively impact investor perception.

The company's reliance on a major new client in a specified region could pose a risk if the client’s expansion doesn't proceed as planned, potentially affecting revenue projections.

What is the new agreement NETSOL Technologies has signed?

NETSOL Technologies signed an agreement with Sindbad Management SPC for deploying Transcend Finance to support asset financing and leasing operations.

How does Transcend Finance benefit Sindbad Management SPC?

Transcend Finance enhances operational efficiency, scalability, and customer service within Sindbad Management SPC's asset financing operations.

What asset types does Sindbad Management SPC finance?

Sindbad Management SPC provides financing for marine vessels, aircraft, machinery, vehicles, and other big-ticket assets in Oman and beyond.

How does the pricing model work for Sindbad Management SPC?

The scalable pricing model allows Sindbad Management SPC to adjust costs based on their business volume as operations expand.

What markets is NETSOL Technologies aiming to expand into?

NETSOL Technologies aims to expand its presence in the Middle East market, collaborating with local companies for growth and innovation.

ENCINO, Calif., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a global leader in delivering state-of-the-art solutions for the asset finance and leasing industry, has signed an agreement with Sindbad Management SPC – A major Muscat-based company which provides big-ticket asset financing and leasing covering various asset types such as marine vessels, aircrafts, machinery and other equipment, alongside vehicles in Oman and other countries.





The contract signing is for the deployment of NETSOL’s Transcend Finance, which includes Point-of-Sale, Credit Underwriting and Contract Management covering end-to-end operations.





The customer chose a scalable pricing model that is designed to grow in tandem with their business volume. This approach ensures that as their operations expand, the pricing structure remains flexible, allowing for cost efficiencies and adjustments based on their increasing demands, allowing the addition of multiple countries to the same pricing model.





“We are thrilled to announce the signing of a new contract agreement with Sindbad Management SPC in Muscat, Oman, marking major inroads into the Middle East market,” said Najeeb Ghauri, Founder and CEO of NETSOL Technologies Inc. “This strategic agreement is a testament to the growing demand for innovative technology in the asset finance and leasing industry. By integrating Transcend Finance into their operations, covering both corporate and consumer levels, we are confident that they will experience enhanced operational efficiency, greater scalability and improved customer service.”





“Leveraging our technology for their high-value finance and leasing operations, the customer plans to expand into multiple countries, with the assurance that our proven platform, alongside multiple asset types, is able to accommodate multiple markets,” he added. “The successful implementation of this project will serve as a model for future collaborations in the Middle East, reinforcing our commitment to expanding our footprint and delivering world-class technology solutions to a region that is ripe for growth and innovation,” he added.







About NETSOL Technologies







NETSOL Technologies is a global leader in delivering state-of-the-art solutions for the asset finance and leasing industry, serving automotive and equipment OEMs, auto captives and financial institutions across over 30 countries. Since its inception in 1996, NETSOL has been at the cutting edge of technology, pioneering innovations with its asset finance solutions and leveraging advanced AI and cloud services to meet the complex needs of theglobal market Renowned for its deep industry expertise, customer-centric approach and commitment to excellence, NETSOL fosters strong partnerships with its clients, ensuring their success in an ever-evolving landscape. With a rich history of innovation, ethical business practices and a focus on sustainability, NETSOL is dedicated to empowering businesses worldwide, securing its position as the trusted partner for leading firms around the globe.









Forward-Looking Statements











This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the development of the Company's products and services and future operation results, including statements regarding the Company that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The words “expects,” “anticipates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could affect the Company's actual results include the progress and costs of the development of products and services and the timing of the market acceptance. The subject Companies expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.









Investor Relations Contact:







Investor Relations





(818) 222-9195







investors@netsoltech.com





