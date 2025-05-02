NETSOL Technologies, Inc. to Host Conference Call on May 14, 2025, to Discuss Q3 Financial Results

NETSOL Technologies will discuss Q3 2025 financial results on May 14, 2025, during a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. announced a conference call scheduled for May 14, 2025, at 9:00 AM ET to discuss its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, which ended on March 31, 2025. After the presentation, management will hold a question-and-answer session. Participants can join the call via toll-free or international dial-in numbers, and it will be broadcast live with a replay available later on NETSOL’s website. The company, recognized for its innovative solutions in the asset finance and leasing industry, serves clients globally and emphasizes its commitment to customer success, sustainability, and ethical business practices. The release also includes a caution regarding forward-looking statements, noting that actual results could differ due to various risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

The scheduled conference call on May 14, 2025, offers an opportunity for transparency regarding the company's financial results, which can enhance investor confidence.

NETSOL Technologies emphasizes its role as a global leader in the asset finance and leasing industry, indicating strong market positioning.

The company's commitment to innovation and ethical business practices reinforces its reputation and reliability as a partner for clients worldwide.

The availability of multiple replay options for the conference call demonstrates a commitment to accessibility and ongoing communication with stakeholders.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide specific financial performance metrics or results, which may indicate weaker performance or uncertainty regarding the company's financial health.

The reliance on forward-looking statements may raise concerns among investors about potential risks and uncertainties affecting future operations.

The lengthy legal disclaimers regarding forward-looking statements could suggest that the company is anticipating challenges or volatility in achieving its business objectives.

FAQ

When is the NETSOL Technologies conference call?

The conference call will be held on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 9:00 AM ET.

How can I join the NETSOL conference call?

You can join by calling toll-free at 877-407-0789 or internationally at 201-689-8562.

Will the conference call be available for replay?

Yes, a replay will be available approximately 3 hours after the call ends until May 28, 2025.

What is NETSOL Technologies known for?

NETSOL is a leader in asset finance and leasing solutions, utilizing advanced AI and cloud services.

Who can I contact for investor relations inquiries?

You can contact NETSOL's Investor Relations at (818) 222-9195 or via email at investors@netsoltech.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NTWK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $NTWK stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



ENCINO, Calif., May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 9:00 AM ET to discuss its financial results for the fiscal third quarter of 2025 (ended March 31, 2025). Following the call, management will host a question-and-answer session.







Date:



Wednesday, May 14, 2025







Time:



9:00 AM Eastern Time (6:00 AM Pacific Time)







Toll-Free Dial-In:



877-407-0789







International Dial-In:



201-689-8562





The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay



here



, along with additional replay access being provided through the



company information section



of NETSOL’s website.





Telephone replays will be made available approximately 3 hours after the conference end time





(Replay Expiration: Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET).







Toll-Free Replay Dial-In:



844-512-2921







International Replay Dial-In:



412-317-6671







Access ID:



13753570







About NETSOL Technologies







NETSOL Technologies is a global leader in delivering state-of-the-art solutions for the asset finance and leasing industry, serving automotive OEMs, auto captives and financial institutions across over 30 countries. Since its inception in 1996, NETSOL has been at the cutting edge of technology, pioneering innovations with its asset finance solutions and leveraging advanced AI and cloud services to meet the complex needs of theglobal market Renowned for its deep industry expertise, customer-centric approach and commitment to excellence, NETSOL fosters strong partnerships with its clients, ensuring their success in an ever-evolving landscape. With a rich history of innovation, ethical business practices and a focus on sustainability, NETSOL is dedicated to empowering businesses worldwide, securing its position as the trusted partner for leading firms around the globe.









Forward-Looking Statements











This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the development of the Company's products and services and future operation results, including statements regarding the Company that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The words “expects,” “anticipates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could affect the Company's actual results include the progress and costs of the development of products and services and the timing of the market acceptance. The subject Companies expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.









Investor Relations Contact:







Investor Relations





(818) 222-9195







investors@netsoltech.com





