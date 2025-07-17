NETSOL Technologies Announces Successful Launch of Transcend Finance Platform for Chinese Leasing Company in Indonesia

NETSOL Technologies successfully launched its Transcend Finance platform for a Chinese leasing company entering the Indonesian market.

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. has announced the successful launch of its Transcend Finance platform for a leading Chinese leasing company, enabling the firm to begin operations in the Indonesian market. The platform includes retail operations features such as Omni Point of Sale and a Contract Management System, tailored to meet local regulations and operational needs without relying on legacy systems. This project signifies a significant step for both the client and NETSOL, demonstrating the company's capability in providing localized, high-performance solutions efficiently. NETSOL's agile implementation approach allowed the deployment to occur in under six months, highlighting the company's commitment to its clients' success and its strategic partnership philosophy.

Potential Positives

Successful go-live of NETSOL's Transcend Finance platform for a leading Chinese leasing company, demonstrating the company's capability to implement complex solutions in new markets.

Implementation was completed in less than six months, highlighting the company's agile delivery approach and operational efficiency.

Establishing operations in the Indonesian market positions NETSOL for potential growth and partnership opportunities in a competitive landscape.

Demonstrates NETSOL's commitment to being a strategic partner for clients, emphasizing long-term relationships and tailored solutions to meet specific market needs.

Potential Negatives

The press release includes a standard disclaimer about forward-looking statements, indicating potential risks and uncertainties that could affect future performance, which might raise concerns among investors and stakeholders.



The focus on the successful implementation in a competitive market may lead to heightened expectations that could result in pressure to perform in subsequent projects.



There is no mention of previous performance metrics or success stories, which could imply a lack of established credibility in similar markets, impacting investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the Transcend Finance platform?

The Transcend Finance platform is an AI-powered solution for the asset finance and leasing industry, enabling streamlined operations.

Who is the client using the Transcend Finance platform?

The client is a leading Chinese leasing company launching operations in the Indonesian market with NETSOL’s technology.

How long did the implementation of Transcend Finance take?

The implementation was completed in less than six months, benefiting from NETSOL's agile delivery approach.

What unique solutions does Transcend Finance offer?

Transcend Finance includes Omni POS, Contract Management System, and a customized funding system tailored for Indonesia's regulations.

What markets does NETSOL Technologies serve?

NETSOL serves over 30 countries, focusing on automotive OEMs, financial institutions, and asset finance companies in the leasing industry.

Full Release



ENCINO, Calif., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a leader in AI-powered solutions and services enabling OEMs, dealerships and financial institutions to sell, finance and lease assets, has announced the successful go-live of its Transcend Finance platform for a leading Chinese leasing company, marking the customer's official launch of operations in the Indonesian market.





The customer, known for offering a wide range of leasing solutions across sectors including equipment leasing, asset financing and commercial leasing, has deployed NETSOL’s Transcend Finance for its retail operations, comprising Omni Point of Sale (Omni POS) and Contract Management System (CMS), alongside a customized funding system designed to support their unique operational needs in Indonesia.





This go-live marks the completion of a greenfield implementation, enabling the customer to build entirely new processes free of legacy constraints. The solution is fully Indonesia-ready, aligned with local regulatory and operational standards, and was delivered without the need for any data migration from prior systems.





“This go-live is a significant milestone not only for our client as they enter a new and competitive market, but also for NETSOL as we continue to demonstrate our ability to deliver fully localized, high-performance technology solutions on a global scale,” said Najeeb Ghauri, Founder and CEO of NETSOL Technologies, Inc. “Our team's deep understanding of the asset finance and leasing landscape, combined with our agile implementation methodology, enabled us to bring this solution to life in less than six months – tailored specifically to the regulatory and operational requirements of the Indonesian market.”





“Our agile delivery approach ensured a fast and flexible implementation, fully aligned with the client’s evolving business needs,” he further stated. “We’re excited for this partnership and will provide ongoing support as they scale their business in this dynamic market.”





“We’re thrilled to have played a key role in enabling the client’s launch in Indonesia,” said Amanda Li Linjie, President of NETSOL Technologies China. “The collaboration between our teams was exceptional and we’re confident that our solution will serve as a solid foundation for their growth in the region.”





“What makes this project especially meaningful is the greenfield nature of the implementation – we created a highly efficient, scalable system without the limitations of legacy infrastructure,” she added. “It reflects our broader philosophy of not just being a technology vendor, but a long-term strategic partner invested in our client’s success. We look forward to growing this relationship as the client expands further and to continuing to deliver innovations that help shape the future of global leasing.”







About NETSOL Technologies







NETSOL Technologies is a global leader in delivering state-of-the-art solutions for the asset finance and leasing industry, serving automotive OEMs, auto captives and financial institutions across over 30 countries. Since its inception in 1996, NETSOL has been at the cutting edge of technology, pioneering innovations with its asset finance solutions and leveraging advanced AI and cloud services to meet the complex needs of theglobal market Renowned for its deep industry expertise, customer-centric approach and commitment to excellence, NETSOL fosters strong partnerships with its clients, ensuring their success in an ever-evolving landscape. With a rich history of innovation, ethical business practices and a focus on sustainability, NETSOL is dedicated to empowering businesses worldwide, securing its position as the trusted partner for leading firms around the globe.









