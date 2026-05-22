NETSOL Q3 Earnings Decline Y/Y Despite Record-High Revenue Growth

Shares of NETSOL Technologies, Inc. NTWK have declined 7.4% since the company reported its earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2026. This compares with the S&P 500 Index’s 0.4% decline over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock has gained 17.4% compared with the S&P 500’s 5.1% rise.

NETSOL reported record third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues of $19.8 million, up 13% year over year from $17.5 million. Recurring subscription and support revenues increased 11.7% to $8.8 million. In comparison, license fee revenues surged to $4.7 million from just $1,198 in the prior-year quarter, driven by the recognition of a one-time license investment tied to a four-year, $50 million contract extension with a major automotive finance customer.

Services revenues declined to $6.3 million from $9.7 million due to project timing and a one-time customer contract amendment benefit recorded in the year-ago quarter. Gross profit rose to $11 million from $8.7 million, with gross margin expanding to 55.6% from 49.8%. GAAP net income attributable to NETSOL slipped slightly to $1.3 million, or 11 cents per diluted share, from $1.4 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

NetSol Technologies Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

NetSol Technologies Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NetSol Technologies Inc. Quote

NTWK’s Revenue Drivers and Operating Trends

Management attributed the quarter’s record performance to continued momentum across its Transcend Platform and the strengthening of long-standing customer relationships. The company highlighted the importance of a recently renewed four-year, $50 million contract extension with a tier-one global auto captive customer, identified during theearnings callas Mercedes-Benz.

The company said that the renewal provided greater multiyear revenue visibility across subscription, support and services revenue streams. During the quarter, NETSOL also renewed a multimillion-dollar agreement with Investec Bank in the United Kingdom and achieved implementation milestones with customers, including Northridge Finance, a division of Bank of Ireland U.K., and Ford China, both of which went live on the company’s Transcend Finance platform.

Subscription and support revenue growth continued to be aided by customer go-lives and contract expansions. Management noted that services revenues moderated because elevated implementation activity from prior periods transitioned into recurring revenue streams.

For the first nine months of fiscal 2026, total revenues increased 12.5% year over year to $53.7 million. Recurring subscription and support revenues grew 8.6% to $26.9 million, while license fees climbed to $4.9 million from $75,000 in the prior-year period. Non-GAAP EBITDA for the nine-month period rose to $3.5 million from $1.9 million a year earlier.

NTWK’s Expansion of AI and Digital Retail Initiatives

NETSOL continued to emphasize artificial intelligence integration across its products. Management said that the company’s AI-enabled credit decisioning engine within the Transcend Finance platform allows customers to accelerate credit approvals using AI reasoning and agentic workflows while maintaining human oversight.

The company also introduced an AI-native intelligent document processing solution combining optical character recognition and large language model technology to automate extraction and analysis of financial documents.

In digital retail, management pointed to increasing adoption of Transcend Retail among BMW dealerships in the United States. The company said that it sees the opportunity to deploy the platform across nearly 350 BMW dealership locations over a two-year period and described the current dealer pipeline as robust.

Margin Expansion and Balance Sheet Position of NTWK

NETSOL posted notable profitability improvements during the quarter. Non-GAAP EBITDA increased 48.2% year over year to $3.4 million, while EBITDA margin expanded to 17.2% from 13.1%.

Chief financial officer Sardar Abubakr said that margin gains reflected the company’s focus on profitable growth and a higher mix of recurring revenues. He also disclosed that the company recorded a one-time $0.4 million charge related to Pakistan’s super tax regime following retrospective tax adjudication developments.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $14.7 million as of March 31, 2026, down from $17.4 million as of June 30, 2025. Accounts receivable rose sharply to $16.6 million from $7.5 million, largely due to billing timing associated with the major customer contract renewal. Management said those receivables have since converted to cash in the normal course of business.

NTWK’s Outlook and Guidance

NETSOL reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of approximately $73 million, with management later narrowing the range to $73-$74 million during theearnings call

The company forecast annualized recurring revenues exiting the third quarter at approximately $35 million, up 7% from the prior-year period. Management said that its outlook continues to be supported by long-term customer relationships, growth in recurring revenues and expansion of embedded AI capabilities across the Transcend platform.

Other Developments at NTWK

During theearnings call management indicated that NETSOL remains interested in acquiring the remaining minority stake in its Pakistani subsidiary, which currently contributes non-controlling interest adjustments to earnings. CEO Najeeb Ghauri said that the company considers a full acquisition a “top priority” but is still evaluating financing options.

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