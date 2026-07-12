Netskope's Biggest Backer Just Bought $7.2 Million in Stock After a Steep Selloff

Key Points

The entity acquired 610,291 shares at a weighted average price of $11.82 per share, representing a total capital commitment of about $7.2 million.

The transaction increased the firm's total equity position by 0.92%, bringing total beneficial ownership to roughly 66.9 million shares.

The purchase was executed directly by Iconiq Strategic Partners VIII Holdings, supplementing an existing indirect position of about 66.3 million shares held through multiple Iconiq investment vehicles.

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Iconiq Strategic Partners VIII Holdings, an entity holding a major stake in Netskope, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTSK), reported a purchase of 610,291 shares of Class A Common Stock on July 8, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares purchased 610,291 Transaction value $7.2 million Post-transaction shares (directly held) 610,291 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 66.3 million Post-transaction value $797.18 million

Key questions

What is the structure of the remaining indirect holdings?

The 66.3 million indirectly held shares are distributed across several entities, including ICONIQ Strategic Partners VI, L.P. (~8.7 million shares), ICONIQ Strategic Partners VI-B, L.P. (~12.9 million shares), and ICONIQ Strategic Partners II, L.P. (~13.2 million shares), among others.

The 66.3 million indirectly held shares are distributed across several entities, including ICONIQ Strategic Partners VI, L.P. (~8.7 million shares), ICONIQ Strategic Partners VI-B, L.P. (~12.9 million shares), and ICONIQ Strategic Partners II, L.P. (~13.2 million shares), among others. How does the purchase price align with recent market valuation?

The weighted average acquisition price of $11.82 per share was executed slightly below the July 8 market close of $11.92 and represented a discount to the $12.42 price recorded as of the July 9 market close.

The weighted average acquisition price of $11.82 per share was executed slightly below the July 8 market close of $11.92 and represented a discount to the $12.42 price recorded as of the July 9 market close. Who maintains voting and dispositive power over these shares?

Control is shared among Divesh Makan, William J.G. Griffith, and Matthew Jacobson, who serve as the managing members or equity holders of the various ICONIQ Parent GP entities that oversee the investing funds.

Control is shared among Divesh Makan, William J.G. Griffith, and Matthew Jacobson, who serve as the managing members or equity holders of the various ICONIQ Parent GP entities that oversee the investing funds. What is the financial scale of the issuer?

Netskope currently maintains a market capitalization of $5.0 billion and reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $752.9 million, alongside a net loss of $716.6 million.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-09) $12.42 Market Capitalization $5.0 billion Revenue (TTM) $752.9 million Net Income (TTM) -$716.6 million

Company Snapshot

Netskope, Inc. develops and delivers Netskope One, a unified cloud security platform that provides comprehensive data protection, secure access, threat prevention, and networking capabilities across cloud applications and web services.

The company operates a subscription-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) business model, generating recurring revenue from enterprise customers through platform licensing and support services.

Netskope serves large enterprises and mid-market organizations that require integrated cloud security solutions to protect data and ensure secure access across modern cloud-native environments.

Netskope is a leading cloud security provider with a market capitalization of $5.0 billion and TTM revenue of $752.9 million, serving a growing market of enterprises transitioning to cloud-first architectures. The company's Netskope One platform consolidates multiple security functions into a single, integrated solution, providing competitive differentiation through comprehensive visibility and protection across cloud services and web activity. As a pure-play cloud security vendor, Netskope is positioned to benefit from sustained enterprise investment in cloud infrastructure security and data protection initiatives.

What this transaction means for investors

This purchase ultimately reads as a big, patient backer leaning into weakness rather than heading for the door. ICONIQ was already Netskope's largest shareholder before adding this stake, and buying roughly 610,000 more shares at $11.82 after the stock got cut down from its post-IPO levels is the opposite of the insider selling you usually see in a name this young. When the firm that knows the company best is averaging down, it's a signal worth more than any single executive's trim would be.



Meanwhile, the business behind the buy is still growing fast, even if the stock hasn't reflected that. Netskope's most recent quarter delivered revenue of $201.6 million, up 28%, with annual recurring revenue climbing 29% to $845 million. But shares tumbled after that report on soft free cash flow and a CFO transition, and the company is still deeply unprofitable. CEO Sanjay Beri leaned hard on the "AI Supercycle," arguing Netskope was built for securing enterprise AI and agents, and ultimately, for long-term investors, ICONIQ's buy is a vote of confidence, but it still warrants caution. Net new ARR actually slipped year over year, and the path to positive free cash flow is important to watch as well.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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