Netskope Stock Outlook Hinges on AI Security and SASE Demand

Netskope NTSK sits at the intersection of AI security, secure access service edge and cloud-delivered network protection. The investment debate is whether product breadth and AI-driven demand can offset moderating expansion trends.



The company’s recent results show scale, but the setup is not without timing risk. Management expects more net new annual recurring revenue to arrive in the second half of fiscal 2027.

Netskope Builds Around a Unified Platform

Netskope One is built to combine security, networking and analytics in a single Software-as-a-Service platform. The model is designed to protect users, data and applications across cloud, web, software-as-a-service and private-app environments.

NewEdge, Netskope’s private cloud, is central to that strategy. The portfolio includes more than 25 products spanning data protection, cloud and web security, zero-trust networking and analytics, giving customers room to consolidate more functions on one platform.

Netskope Inc. Price and Consensus

Netskope Inc. price-consensus-chart | Netskope Inc. Quote

NTSK Sees AI Security as a New Growth Engine

AI security is becoming a bigger part of the story. Netskope expanded its AI Security suite and launched AI Command Center, which gives enterprises a unified view of AI usage, risk and remediation workflows.



Management said AI Security produced the fastest pipeline build of any new category in company history. Collaborations with Anthropic, OpenAI and Google Cloud add enterprise credibility, while Deloitte’s managed secure access service edge relationship may extend deployment reach.

Netskope Customer Metrics Show Deeper Adoption

Customer penetration supports the bull case. In the first quarter of fiscal 2027, 57% of customers used four or more products, up from 49% a year earlier.



Adoption is also moving deeper. About 28% of customers used six or more products, up from 23%, while customers with more than $100,000 in annual recurring revenue increased 23% year over year to 1,600.



Gross retention remained above the mid-90s and reached a company high in the quarter. Remaining performance obligations rose 33% to more than $1.2 billion, suggesting better visibility into future revenue.

NTSK Risks Start With Timing and Execution

The biggest concern is timing. Net retention moderated to 113% from 116% in the prior quarter and 118% in the quarter before that, while net new annual recurring revenue was $34 million versus $39 million a year earlier.



AI demand is still early, and customer evaluations can take longer before converting into deployments. Competitive pricing pressure also matters, especially against larger and focused cybersecurity vendors such as Palo Alto Networks PANW and Zscaler ZS, which compete in secure access service edge, cloud security and zero-trust architectures.



Partner reliance adds another layer of risk. Sales through the top five partners and affiliates represented 38% of revenues in the three months ended April 30, 2026, raising the importance of partner execution as Netskope scales newer AI offerings.

Netskope Signals What the Ratings Are Saying

The bottom line is that Netskope’s business narrative remains interesting, but the stock’s near-term quantitative profile looks weak. The platform is gaining broader adoption, and AI security could become a meaningful growth lever.



NTSK currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The stock also has a Value Score of F, Growth Score of F, Momentum Score of F and VGM Score of F.



The Zacks Rank is geared toward the next one to three months, while the Zacks Style Scores help evaluate value, growth and momentum characteristics over a similar horizon. In this framework, the low rank and across-the-board F scores suggest investors may want to see stronger execution signals before getting more constructive on the stock.

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Netskope Inc. (NTSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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