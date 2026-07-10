Netskope Shareholders Reelect Directors, Ratify KPMG at Annual Meeting

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK) held its annual meeting of stockholders virtually on July 7, 2026, with shareholders approving both proposals presented by the company, according to remarks made during the meeting.

Sanjay Beri, Netskope’s chairman of the board, chief executive officer and co-founder, called the meeting to order and welcomed stockholders. Beri served as chairperson of the meeting, while Jim Bushnell, Netskope’s general counsel and secretary, recorded the minutes and conducted the formal business portion.

Beri introduced members of the company’s board of directors who were present, including Kimberly Alexy, Will Griffith, Arif Janmohamed, Enrique Salem and Eric Wolford. Executive officers present included Bushnell, Drew Del Matto, chief financial officer, and Michelle Spolver, chief communications and investor relations officer.

Shareholders Elect Two Class I Directors

The first proposal before shareholders was the election of two Class I directors to serve until the 2029 annual meeting of stockholders. The board nominated Beri and Janmohamed, both of whom were already serving as directors of the company.

Bushnell said the board recommended that stockholders vote in favor of each nominee. Based on the preliminary report from the Inspector of Election, stockholders elected Beri and Janmohamed to serve as Class I directors until the 2029 annual meeting.

KPMG Ratified as Independent Auditor

The second proposal was the ratification of KPMG LLP as Netskope’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2027. Bushnell said the board recommended that stockholders vote in favor of the ratification.

Representatives from KPMG, Shivani Sopori and Michael Trinh, attended the meeting and were available to answer appropriate questions. Stockholders ratified KPMG’s appointment, according to the preliminary voting results announced during the meeting.

Meeting Procedures and Voting

Bushnell said notice of the internet availability of proxy materials was mailed on or about May 27, 2026, to stockholders of record as of May 11, 2026. He said the affidavit, along with copies of the notice, proxy statement and proxy, would be filed with the meeting records.

Tina Perrino, a representative of the Carideo Group, served as Inspector of Election. Bushnell said Perrino advised that sufficient voting power was present to constitute a quorum, allowing the meeting to proceed.

The polls opened at 11:03 a.m. Pacific Time and closed at 11:07 a.m. Pacific Time. Stockholders were able to vote through the virtual meeting website. Bushnell noted that previously submitted proxies remained valid unless a stockholder voted during the meeting, which would revoke the prior proxy.

The company also opened an online portal for questions related to meeting procedures and the proposals under consideration. Bushnell said during the meeting that no relevant stockholder questions had been received.

Final Results to Be Filed With SEC

Bushnell said the final voting results will be reported in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

After the formal business concluded, Beri thanked stockholders for their participation and continued support. “We look forward to another successful year as we continue our mission to modernize security in the cloud and AI era,” Beri said before adjourning the meeting.

About Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK)

We are redefining security and networking for the era of cloud and AI. The cloud and AI have completely revolutionized work. We are more dispersed, more productive, and more automated than ever before, and the rate of change is only accelerating. Not since the internet has there been such a transformative tectonic shift. But, with it has come collateral damage-traditional security and networking are now broken. We founded Netskope to address this revolution. We built Netskope One, our unified, cloud-native platform from the ground up to solve the challenge of securing and accelerating the digital interactions of enterprises in this new era.

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