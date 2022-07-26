NetScout Systems' (NASDAQ:NTCT) Returns Have Hit A Wall

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for NetScout Systems, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.018 = US$50m ÷ (US$3.2b - US$476m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, NetScout Systems has an ROCE of 1.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Communications industry average of 9.0%.

NasdaqGS:NTCT Return on Capital Employed July 26th 2022

In the above chart we have measured NetScout Systems' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering NetScout Systems here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

Over the past five years, NetScout Systems' ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So don't be surprised if NetScout Systems doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time.

In Conclusion...

We can conclude that in regards to NetScout Systems' returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. Unsurprisingly then, the total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think NetScout Systems has the makings of a multi-bagger.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing NetScout Systems that you might find interesting.

