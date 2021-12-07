NetScout Systems' (NASDAQ:NTCT) investors will be pleased with their 19% return over the last year

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 10% in the last month. Taking a longer term view we see the stock is up over one year. But to be blunt its return of 19% fall short of what you could have got from an index fund (around 19%).

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

NetScout Systems was able to grow EPS by 60% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 19% increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about NetScout Systems as it was before. This could be an opportunity. Of course, with a P/E ratio of 60.66, the market remains optimistic.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:NTCT Earnings Per Share Growth December 7th 2021

It is of course excellent to see how NetScout Systems has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

NetScout Systems' TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 19%. To take a positive view, the gain is pleasing, and it sure beats annualized TSR loss of 1.6%, which was endured over half a decade. We're pretty skeptical of turnaround stories, but it's good to see the recent share price recovery. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how NetScout Systems scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

